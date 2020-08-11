UXBRIDGE - Rose L. (Tavernier) Michaud, 99, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Armand A. Michaud. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Tanis and Laura (Millette) Tavernier.
Rose worked for many years as a bookkeeper in the textile industry of the Pawtucket area until her retirement. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she had touched over the past 99 years.
Rose leaves two daughters, Suzen Mitchell and her husband, William Lacey of Uxbridge, Barbara McElroy and her husband, Steven, of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Melissa Comfort, Vanessa Mitchell, Steven McElroy, Jr. and Geoffrey McElroy; seven great-grandchildren and a brother, Richard Tavernier of Acton, MA.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions of the State of RI Department of Health, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Cheetham Funeral Home, Pawtucket. For online condolences visit: CheethamFuneralHome.com