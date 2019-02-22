Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Rose Rapp
Rose Marie (Grafe) Rapp

Rose Marie (Grafe) Rapp Obituary
LINCOLN - Rose Marie (Grafe) Rapp, 92, passed away peacefully at home, with family by her side, on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Theodore Rapp. Born in Hopkinton, RI, she was the daughter of the late Wilhelm and Irma (Jahn) Grafe.
Rose Marie was a longtime member of the Darlington Congregational Church, Pawtucket, where she served on the Christian Missionary Board for many years. She enjoyed sewing and worked as a seamstress for many years. Rose Marie also enjoyed completing crossword puzzles, baking and preparing traditional German dishes. She will be remembered as a loving and sweet lady who was always close to her family and dear friends.
Rose Marie leaves a son, Theodore "Ted" W. Rapp and his wife, Diane, of Deltona, FL; two daughters, Christine E. Wickham of San Diego, CA and Judith A. Audette and her husband, Michael, of Lincoln; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Rose Marie was the sister of the late William Grafe.
Services will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. VISITATION will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 23, 2019
