PAWTUCKET - Rosemary L. Stevens 67, passed away Saturday October 12, 2019 at the Providence VA Medical Center.
Born in Pawtucket, RI she was a daughter of the late John P. and Mary L. (Nyzio) Wiencis. She was a lifelong resident of Pawtucket.
Rosemary was a U.S. Army Reserve Veteran.
She is survived by one loving daughter Maryann B. Stevens of North Attleboro, MA, two brothers John Wiencis of East Providence, RI and William Wiencis and his wife Dorothy of Pawtucket, RI, nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Catherine Wiencis.
The funeral for Rosemary will be held Friday October 18, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in The Parish of Blessed Pope John Paul, II (St. Cecilias Church) 1253 Newport Avenue Pawtucket, RI at 10:00 a.m. CALLING HOURS THURSDAY FROM 4:00 PM TO 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 16, 2019