Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Ruth C. Roberge

Ruth C. Roberge Obituary
NORTH PROVIDENCE - Ruth C. Roberge, 92, of North Providence, passed peacefully on March 15, 2020 in Providence, RI. She was the wife of the late Gaston Roberge. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Clifford and Mary (Regan) Pooler.

She is survived by two children, Roberta Barnett and husband Neal, William Roberge and wife Catherine; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Linda Roberge and sister of the late Mary Rushton and Ernest Pooler.

Services are private. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Visit

www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 18, 2020
