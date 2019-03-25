CUMBERLAND - OUELLETTE, Ruth M. (Briggs) 90, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 in The Holiday Retirement Home, Manville. She was the wife of the late Raymond A. Ouellette.

Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Jane (Hughes) Briggs. She was raised in the Valley Falls section of Cumberland and later moved to North Cumberland for most of her life.

Ruth dedicated her life to her family, but she enjoyed sewing, knitting and cooking for her family. She also enjoyed playing songs on the organ and piano in her earlier years.

She leaves her children, Robert A. Ouellette of Pennsylvania, Alan J. Ouellette of Attleboro, MA, Marilyn T. Ouellette of Attleboro, MA and Diane M. Pelletier of North Smithfield; her sister Jane Widen of Ohio; her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Henry Briggs.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Ruth's Life celebration to be held Tuesday with Visiting Hours to be held from 6 to 8 PM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 PM. Burial will take place on Wednesday at 11 AM in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Curran Road, Cumberland.

Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 26, 2019