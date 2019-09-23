|
PAWTUCKET - Sally A. Souve, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Nelson J. Souve, Sr. and Ethel M. (Horibin) Souve.
Sally was an accounts payable clerk at Quality Beef until retiring, and was previously an accounts payable clerk for Mobil Oil Company.
She leaves several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was the sister of the late Judith J. Souve, Robert B. Souve, Sr. and Nelson J. Souve, Jr.
Visitation Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 195 Walcott St., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 24, 2019