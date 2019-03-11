|
CUMBERLAND - Sandra M. (Harris) Brunell, 72, formerly of Cumberland, passed away March 8, 2019 at the Grandview Center, Cumberland. She was the wife of the late Paul Brunell.
Born in Central Falls, she resided in Cumberland and Lincoln during her life.
Mrs. Brunell was employed as a Director of Development for the Orton Dyslexia Society and the Scandinavian Home in Cranston.
Sandy enjoyed gardening, cooking, but most of all enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
She leaves her children, Bradford Beauregard of South Attleboro and John Beauregard of Newport; her three grandchildren, Cynthia, Claire and June.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Sandy's Life Celebration to be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 with Visiting Hours from 5 to 7 PM. A prayer service will be held at 7 PM.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 12, 2019