Darlington Mortuary Of L Heroux & Son Inc
1042 Newport Ave
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-4376
Scott J. Ethier Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Scott J. Ethier, 47 passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. He was the loving son of Raymond Ethier of Pawtucket and Suzanne Rylands of Narragansett.
Born in Pawtucket, he was a lifelong resident of the city. Scott was employed as a Painter and owned Creative Touch of Pawtucket.
He was a part owner of the Polish American Club on Annie Street in Pawtucket. Scott was a member of the Blackstone Valley Pool League and also enjoyed golfing, fishing and attending Patriots and Bruins games.
Besides his parents, he is survived by one daughter Kaitlin O'Brien-Ethier of Pawtucket, one son Kyle Ethier of Pawtucket, one grandson Connor O'Brien-Canham, one brother Todd Ethier of Pawtucket, his former wife Keri O'Brien of Pawtucket, one step-brother Gerry Degasparre Jr. of Pawtucket, his step-mom Margaret Ethier of Pawtucket, step-father Joe Fonseca of Narragansett, and one niece Danielle Ethier of Pawtucket.
Calling Hours will be held Tuesday January 14, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. in the Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son 1042 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket with a Prayer Service at 7:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the 931 Jefferson Blvd #3004, Warwick, RI 02886 or The would be greatly appreciated.
To visit on-line Guest Book and to leave a condolence message please go to www.darlingtonheroux.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 11, 2020
