CUMBERLAND - Sharon R. (Brooks) Morey, 74 passed away on Monday at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Patrick G. Morey Sr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Edna (Tyson) Brooks and stepdaughter of the late Ernest Abell. Sharon resided in Cumberland for more than 45 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.
Sharon enjoyed the summer season, the warm sun, and swimming in the ocean but enjoyed her pool most. She enjoyed cruises to the Caribbean with her family. She especially enjoyed and was extremely proud of her three sons.
She was also a member of the Cumberland Lincoln Boys and Girls Club.
She had great pride doing quality control on sensor/ circuit breakers for the military for more than 25 years working for Texas Instruments, Attleboro until her retirement in 2008.
She is survived by her three sons: Patrick G. Morey Jr., of Cumberland, Scott A. Morey (Ellen) of Cranston and David W. Morey (Charles) of Walpole, MA. One brother Fred Brooks (Carol) of East Greenwich. Four sisters; Susan Cahee (Jerry) and Nancy Abell both of Lincoln, Ruth Spellman (Lawrence) of Cranston and Joan Landry (Roger) of Cumberland. Three grandchildren Mariah Morey, Tyler Morey and Gavin Flynn and several nieces and nephews. Faithful dog and partner in crime Missy.
Sharon had two special friends Patricia Poissant who was like a 5th sister and Jodi Hines from her child hood whom both cared so much for her.
Special thanks to Shaney Ware who was more than a caregiver she was her friend.
A private social-distance friendly Life Celebration will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 4 PM at the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Relatives and friends wishing to participate, may attend however will be required to remain in their vehicles where they can watch the live stream of the service on Sharon's Memorial Page or listen to the service via 87.9 FM on their car stereo.
Online Memorial & Live Stream: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Sharon enjoyed the summer season, the warm sun, and swimming in the ocean but enjoyed her pool most. She enjoyed cruises to the Caribbean with her family. She especially enjoyed and was extremely proud of her three sons.
She was also a member of the Cumberland Lincoln Boys and Girls Club.
She had great pride doing quality control on sensor/ circuit breakers for the military for more than 25 years working for Texas Instruments, Attleboro until her retirement in 2008.
She is survived by her three sons: Patrick G. Morey Jr., of Cumberland, Scott A. Morey (Ellen) of Cranston and David W. Morey (Charles) of Walpole, MA. One brother Fred Brooks (Carol) of East Greenwich. Four sisters; Susan Cahee (Jerry) and Nancy Abell both of Lincoln, Ruth Spellman (Lawrence) of Cranston and Joan Landry (Roger) of Cumberland. Three grandchildren Mariah Morey, Tyler Morey and Gavin Flynn and several nieces and nephews. Faithful dog and partner in crime Missy.
Sharon had two special friends Patricia Poissant who was like a 5th sister and Jodi Hines from her child hood whom both cared so much for her.
Special thanks to Shaney Ware who was more than a caregiver she was her friend.
A private social-distance friendly Life Celebration will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 4 PM at the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Relatives and friends wishing to participate, may attend however will be required to remain in their vehicles where they can watch the live stream of the service on Sharon's Memorial Page or listen to the service via 87.9 FM on their car stereo.
Online Memorial & Live Stream: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.