PAWTUCKET - Shirley "Sha Sha" A. Sweeney, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Albert T., Sr. and Edith M. (Noones) Sweeney. Shirley had been employed at Rhode Island Textile until retiring.
She leaves her sister, Agnes M. Verrier with whom she made her home, nieces, nephews and godchildren. Shirley was the sister of the late Evelyn C. Atwood, Edith F. Fuller, Albert T. Sweeney, Jr., Marion A. Hamanne, Marietta M. Dwyer, Russell J. Sweeney, Ronald J. Sweeney and Fred L. Sweeney.
VISITATION will begin on Friday at 11 a.m. followed by Services at noon at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the , P.O. Box 758516. Topeka, KS 66675-8516 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 4, 2019