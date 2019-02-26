Home

PAWTUCKET - Sr. Emilie De L'Assomption, LSP, 87, of Pawtucket, died Monday, February 25, 2019 at the St. Jeanne Jugan Residence in Pawtucket. Born in Boston, she was the beloved daughter of the late William F. and Mary A. (Clinton) Raftery.
Sr. Emilie professed her First Vows on December 11, 1952 in Queens, New York and professed her Final Vows on October 15, 1957 in La Tour, France. She served in her apostolates as a Mother Superior, an Administrator and as a Missionary in Asia, returning to the United States and residing at the St. Jeanne Jugan Residence in 2015.
In addition to her Religious Sisters, Sr. Emilie is survived by her nieces and nephews: Leo Raftery, Linda McManama, William Raftery, Patricia Locey and Carol Raftery; and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
She was the loving sister of the late Rev. William Raftery, S.J. and Leo Raftery.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11 AM in the Chapel of the St. Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 North Main Street, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the St. Jeanne Jugan Residence on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4 PM 7 PM. Burial will take place in Notre Dame Cemetery, Daggett Avenue, Pawtucket.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 27, 2019
