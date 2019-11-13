Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
SSG Edward Clayton Tierney, Jr.

SSG Edward Clayton Tierney, Jr.
EAST PROVIDENCE - On November 9, 2019, US Army Staff Sergeant Edward (Skip) C. Tierney, Jr. (retired), age 77, of E. Providence passed away at home in the presence of his wife Carol (Heim)
Tierney and son Robert. He was the son of the late Edward C. Tierney, Sr. and Ann (Kay) Tierney. He is also survived by his daughter Theresia Tierney Cote of Florida, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and sisters, Sandra Cordeiro and Linda Brierly. He was pre-deceased by his son Edward C. Tierney III.
He attended Pawtucket schools and Gordon College. In 1965, he was deployed to Vietnam with the 1/26th Infantry Regiment of the 1st Infantry Division. He was severely injured by a land mine, spending a year in a VA hospital. Though permanently disabled, he worked for over 40 years as a landscaper. SSG Tierney was a patriotic, tough, U.S. Army NCO with a heart of gold who never complained about his injuries and hardships. Beneath his tough exterior he was a gentle, generous and kind person. He represents that special group of who suffer the consequences of war for lifetimes after they leave the battlefield.
For a complete obituary please visit www.PerryMcstay.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 14, 2019
