PAWTUCKET - Stanley Wypasek 84, passed away Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Zenobia W. (Majewski) Wypasek.

Born in Luslawice, Poland he was a son of the late Jozef and Teresa (Tabaszewska) Wypasek. He lived in Pawtucket for the past 55 years.

Before retiring Stanley was employed as a Coiler for the former American Insulated Wire & Cable Co. of Pawtucket, RI for 34 years.

Mr. Wypasek is survived by his loving family, three daughters Margaret Wypasek of Pawtucket, RI, Elizabeth Martin and her husband Jeffrey of East Providence, RI, Barbara Landry and her husband Glenn of Rehoboth, MA, two sons Christopher Wypasek and his wife Iwona of Rehoboth, MA and Joseph Wypasek and his wife Anna of Seekonk. He also leaves six devoted grandchildren Cassandra, Jennifer, Corrine, Ryan, Victoria and Noah, two cherished great grandsons Charlie and Leo, two sisters Helena Partacz and Maria Nosek both of Poland. He was the brother of the late Janina and Zofia Chojnacka, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Wypasek's funeral will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church 391 High Street Central Falls, RI at 10:00 a.m. CALLING HOURS FRIDAY FROM 4:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations in his Memory to either St. Josephs Church Renovation Fund or Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center 1085 North Main Street Providence, RI would be greatly appreciated.