PAWTUCKET - Stella M. (Cook) Drolet, 90, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis "Ray" Drolet. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, she was one of twelve children of the late Gordon and Concord (Robidoux) Cook.
Stella enjoyed gardening, taking walks and spending time with her daughter, Jane M. Drolet of Pawtucket. In addition to her daughter, Stella also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, services and interment with her husband at Newell Burying Ground in Attleboro, will be private. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to the , 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI. For online condolences:
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 21, 2020