Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Stella Drolet
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Drolet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella M. (Cook) Drolet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella M. (Cook) Drolet Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Stella M. (Cook) Drolet, 90, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis "Ray" Drolet. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, she was one of twelve children of the late Gordon and Concord (Robidoux) Cook.

Stella enjoyed gardening, taking walks and spending time with her daughter, Jane M. Drolet of Pawtucket. In addition to her daughter, Stella also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, services and interment with her husband at Newell Burying Ground in Attleboro, will be private. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to the , 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI. For online condolences:
TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -