CUMBERLAND Stephen J. Iwuc 89, passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Florence (Surowiec) Iwuc and the late Jean M. Jane (Meczywor) Iwuc. He lived in Cumberland, RI for the past 57 years and was formerly of Pawtucket, RI. He spent his summers in Jamestown, RI.
Before retiring he was a co-owner and operator of the former Esquire Cleansers of Pawtucket, RI.
He was a Korean War Veteran serving as a Corporal with the U.S. Marines. He was a Past President of the former Holy Name Society of St. Joseph's Parish in Central Falls, RI.
Beside his wife Steve leaves his loving family, two daughters Victoria J. Schulz and her husband Mitchell Silverman of Cumberland, RI, Patricia J. Shimkus and her husband John of Hope Valley, RI three sons David Iwuc and his wife Rosa of Cumberland, RI, James S. Iwuc and his wife Lisa of Attleboro, MA and Timothy Iwuc and his wife Tracey of Cumberland, RI, two brothers Charles Iwuc of South Attleboro, MA and Rev. Anthony D. Iwuc of Providence, RI. He also leaves twelve grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Paul Iwuc and the brother of the late Stella Rarus, Lottie Byrnes, Jane Zielinski, Jessie Jendzejec, Francis, Joseph and Edward Iwuc.
His funeral with Military Honors will be held Monday November 18, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church 391 High Street Central Falls, RI at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. CALLING HOURS SUNDAY FROM 2:00 P.M. TO 5:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations to St. Joseph's Church Renovation Fund or to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 15, 2019