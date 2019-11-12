Home

Merrick R Williams Funeral Home Inc
210 Taunton Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 723-2042
Stephen J. Zajchowski Jr.

Stephen J. Zajchowski Jr. Obituary
CUMBERLAND - Stephen J. Zajchowski Jr., 76, passed on November 7, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Cranston, RI, son of the late Stephen J. Zajchowski Sr. and Alice (Hodson) Zajchowski. He had lived in Cumberland for most of his life. He was employed by Amisys, Inc.of Lincoln as a salesman for thirty years. He was a member of Cumberland Community Christian Church.
He is survived by his former wife Flora J. Zajchowski and his sons Stephen J. Zajchowski III and David D. Zajchowski.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday Nov. 14th from 10 to 11 am with a funeral service at 11am in the Merrick R. Williams Funeral Home 210 Taunton Ave. East Providence. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ETHNOS360.org (formerly New Tribes Mission)
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 13, 2019
