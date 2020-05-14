Steven C. Gilbert
PROVIDENCE - Steven C. Gilbert, 61, of Providence, died Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Ralph Joseph and Dorothy Charlette (Hubert) Gilbert.

Steven is survived by his siblings Roland Gilbert, Lee Richard Gilbert, David Gilbert, and Darleen Ann Hilton and several nieces and nephews.

Services are private. For further information and condolences, please visit MOUNTPLEASANTFH.COM.

Published in Pawtucket Times from May 14 to May 22, 2020.
