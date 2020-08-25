1/1
Suzanne (McLaughlin) Driscoll
LINCOLN - Suzanne (McLaughlin) Driscoll, 70, of Lincoln passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was the beloved wife of Kevin F. Driscoll. Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late James and Rita (Pierce) McLaughlin, she had lived in Lincoln for the past 44 years.

Mrs. Driscoll was an office supervisor at the former Valley Gas Company, Cumberland for 40 years before retiring in 2007.

She was a graduate of Cumberland High School.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving children, Deanna Driscoll of Woonsocket and Derek Driscoll of Lincoln; two sisters, Ann Marie Slaimen of Attleboro, MA and Mary Ann Wilkins of Lincoln; her beloved grandson, Alexander J. Driscoll; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late David McLaughlin.

Her Prayer Service will be held Thursday, August 27 at 11 A.M. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Her burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call Thursday 9:30-11 A.M. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and all guests will be required to a mask. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Driscoll's memory to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit

www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pawtucket Times from Aug. 25 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
