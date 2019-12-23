|
CUMBERLAND - Teresa A. Kowal, 90, of Cumberland, RI passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Mount St. Rita Health Centre. Teresa was a woman of strong faith who enjoyed the outdoors, country music, loved her family, and was especially proud of her two grandsons. She was the wife of the late Edward Kowal who died in 1992. Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Szplia) Dube.
She is survived by her children, David Kowal and his wife Janice of Milford, MA, Daniel Kowal of Pascoag, RI, two grandsons, Christopher and his wife Nicole of Uxbridge, MA, Michael Kowal of Milford, her half-sister, Elaine Elliott of Cumberland, RI, her sister-in-law Frances Salvas of Coventry, RI and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 9 AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Visiting hours Friday from 9-10:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Saint Aidan's Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. Donations can be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02904 or to Mount St. Rita Health Centre, 15 Sumner Brown Road, Cumberland, RI, 02864, in memory of Teresa.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Dec. 24, 2019