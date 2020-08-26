LINCOLN - Thaddeus Polak, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, August 24th at his home in Lincoln, surrounded by his loving family. He was six days shy of his 94th birthday and was looking forward to his favorite strawberry shortcake.
On August 28, 1954 Thaddeus wed Norma Dunn. Together they shared 61 dedicated years of a loving marriage until she predeceased him in 2015. Thaddeus was born in North Providence, RI to Thadde and Angela (Ruskowski) Polak.
Ted was a charming person who was gifted with a witty sense of humor, mischievous twinkle in his eye, and a generous heart. Ted was fun-loving and had an enduringly positive outlook on life. He had the gift to connect with all whom he met. He lit up hearing about his grandchildren's and family members' daily lives. He was the center of our holidays, birthdays, and weddings. Any day he could be with his family was a happy day.
Ted enjoyed dining out, sporting events - especially his Boston teams, tending to his garden, cutting his own lawn, and growing vegetables, much to the delight of the local groundhog. He also looked forward to his daily visits from family members and sitting in his favorite armchair, reading the newspaper with Charlie, his beloved poodle, by his side.
Thaddeus graduated from North Providence High School in 1944, as an All-State football player. A volunteer firefighter for the Marieville Fire Station, he also proudly served in the U.S. Navy - Crash, Fire & Rescue Crew during WWII. Upon graduating from Hill College, Ted went on to work for the State of Rhode Island for 42 years. He began his career at the Westerly State Airport rising to become the Manager of North Central State Airport in Lincoln, R.I. Ted was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, Bouffard Council. Ted was a devoted parishioner of St Jude Catholic Church and cherished his friendship with Sister Mary. He was also proud of his Polish heritage.
Ted enjoyed coaching youth hockey in the town of Lincoln for his sons. He cheered on his children and grandkids at their many school and sporting events, concerts, plays, and dance recitals. He spent many memorable vacations traveling with his wife and family well into his 90s.
He leaves a legacy of love and empathy for others and a close-knit family behind, including his beloved wife, the late Norma (Dunn) Polak and their children: Barry (Karen) Polak, Cynthia (Richard) Dursin, Sueann (Dennis) Jones, Beth-Ellen (John) Borzain, Teddie Polak (Karleen), Gregg (Shannon) Polak and the late Susan Marie Polak. He was the proud Gramps to Kyla Couture, Eric and Ryan Dursin, Marissa O'Brien, Shayna Leonard, Trent Daugherty, April Borges, Ian, Jillian, and Jake Borzain, Sopha Oldham, Sophea Prak, Jerzy and Ryley Polak, Ethan and McLean Polak. He also leaves behind 10 great-grandchildren who adored him.
Ted remained active his whole life and had tremendous recall of life's details and past events. "Just ask Gramps, he'll remember", and sure enough he always did!
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10 A.M. in St. Jude's Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln. His burial, with military honors, will be in Mount St. Marys Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln Friday 4-7 P.M. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and all guests are required to wear a mask. Attendance at the Funeral Mass will be limited at 120 people. In lieu of flowers donations in Ted's memory can be made in honor of his wife to Alzheimer's Association
, RI Chapter, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.