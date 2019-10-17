Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Theodore Gula
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
755 Central Ave
Theodore J. Gula Jr. Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Theodore J. Gula, Jr., 78, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of the late Sandra J. (Malo) Gula.
A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Theodore J. Sr., and Anna B. (Ulman) Gula.
Ted proudly served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army. He was a store manager for Phred's Drugs, Cranston until retiring in 2012 and was previously a store manager for Almacs for over twenty years.
He leaves three children, Lynn A. Delano of Pawtucket, and twins, Tracey A. Darbyshire of Manchester, NH and Todd E. Gula of North Attleboro; four grandchildren, Heather McGinn, Matthew Delano, Ryan Gula and Emily Gula and three great-grandchildren.
His funeral with Military Honors will be held Monday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. VISITATION will be Sunday 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 would be appreciated.
TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 18, 2019
