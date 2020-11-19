LANCASTER, PA - Theresa A. Beland, 95, of Lancaster, PA and formerly of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Friday, November 13, 2020.She was the loving and dedicated wife of the late Albert V. Beland. Born in Central Falls, RI, she was the daughter of the late Elphege and Amanda (Houle) Genest.Theresa lived most of her life in Pawtucket before moving to Lancaster in 2016. She was a former member of the LeFoyer Club, member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees and a Holy Family Parishioner. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, and most of all spending time with family. During most family gatherings a card game could be expected as she was an avid and skilled player.She is survived by her son, Raymond Beland of Lancaster, her sisters, Lucille Gaboriault, Rita Beauchemin, and Claire Bouvier, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Roland and Raymond Genest.Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, November 23rd at 10 AM in Saint Joseph Church of Holy Family Parish, 195 Walcott Street, Pawtucket. The burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and face masks are required.