Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Theresa Langevin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
8:00 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
755 Central Ave.
Pawtucket, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Langevin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa C. (Boisvert) Langevin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theresa C. (Boisvert) Langevin Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Theresa C. (Boisvert) Langevin, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman A. Langevin.
A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Zephirin and Marion (Bergeron) Boisvert. More recently, Theresa resided at the Villa at St. Antoine, where she enjoyed bowling, playing Pokeno and Bingo.
Theresa leaves her daughter, Diane T. Santoro and her husband, David, of North Attleboro; two grandchildren, Adrienne D. Santoro and Peter D. Santoro; a brother, Roland Boisvert of Pawtucket and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Denise A. Langevin, and the sister of the late Andrew Boisvert
VISITATION will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. If desired, memorial gifts to The ARC of Blackstone Valley, 500 Prospect St., Suite 203, Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated.
TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now