PAWTUCKET - Theresa C. (Boisvert) Langevin, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman A. Langevin.

A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Zephirin and Marion (Bergeron) Boisvert. More recently, Theresa resided at the Villa at St. Antoine, where she enjoyed bowling, playing Pokeno and Bingo.

Theresa leaves her daughter, Diane T. Santoro and her husband, David, of North Attleboro; two grandchildren, Adrienne D. Santoro and Peter D. Santoro; a brother, Roland Boisvert of Pawtucket and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Denise A. Langevin, and the sister of the late Andrew Boisvert

VISITATION will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. If desired, memorial gifts to The ARC of Blackstone Valley, 500 Prospect St., Suite 203, Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated.

