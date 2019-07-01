PAWTUCKET - Theresa Canfield, 93, passed on June 27th with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Ernest J. Canfield Sr.

Born in Harrisville, RI a daughter of the late Arthur and Rose (Vincent) Robitaille.

Theresa had been employed by the former Moore Fabric, then Healthtex retiring in 1987. She loved singing, country music and the many activities at the Jeanne Jugan Residence.

She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Slavin, her husband John, Cheryl Ross, her husband Thomas, a son, Ernest Canfield Jr, his wife Stacey, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving of eight siblings.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2nd at 9:30am in the Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main St, Pawtucket with a Mass of Christian Burial in the Jeanne Jugan Chapel at 10:30am.

Burial will follow in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor or Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd, Ste 1, East Providence 02914. For online condolences visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 29, 2019