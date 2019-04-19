Home

Theresa Finnegan Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Theresa Finnegan, 72, of Pawtucket, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 17, 2019. She was the loving wife of John Finnegan Jr. for 42 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Marie R. (Pepin) Tremblay.
She is survived by her daughters, Christine Harrop and husband David, Colleen Perry Smith, Christine Buchanan, Marjorie Goward, Colleen Gavrielides, Kathleen Finnegan;
14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gerard and Dennis Tremblay; three sisters, Angel Tetrault, Andrea Conlon and Lucille Bourgault. She was predeceased by her brothers, Bernard, Henry, Michael, Walter, and Robert Tremblay and sisters, Estelle Brady and Helen R. Proulx.
Theresa held many jobs in her life, but her primary job was being a wife, mother and caregiver.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, April 23rd at 10:00am in Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth St., North Providence.
Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours will be Monday
from 5:00 8:00pm at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. Visit
www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 20, 2019
