PAWTUCKET - Theresa M. Taylor, 94, of Pawtucket, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at The Holiday.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Taylor, Sr. They had been happily married for 65 years at the time of his passing.
Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Napoleon and Cecelia (Bolduc) Lallier.
Mrs. Taylor was employed as a braider tender/supervisor for numerous companies and retired in 1989 after 22 years with American Cord & Webbing. What she enjoyed most was her family.
She is survived by her daughter Dianne Taylor of Johnston, her son Joseph L. Taylor Jr. of Lincoln; 3 grandchildren Shana Anne Spalding and her husband John of Roswell, GA, Joseph L. Taylor III of Lincoln and Michael J. Taylor of Cumberland; 2 step grandsons, Henry Stebenne and Ralph Stebenne both of FL; a great grandson, Mathew Spalding of GA and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son Robert J. Taylor and 10 brothers and sisters.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:15 from the Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. John the Baptist Church, 69 Quincy Ave., Pawtucket. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Daggett Ave. Pawtucket. Visitation will be prior to the funeral from 8:45 to 10:15 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresas memory to LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro, MA 02703 would be appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 17, 2020