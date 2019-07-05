Home

Theresa M. (Hamel) Tremblay

Theresa M. (Hamel) Tremblay Obituary
CENTRAL FALLS - Theresa M. Tremblay, 93, passed peacefully on June 30, 2019. Born July 1, 1926 in Fall River, MA. She was the daughter of the late Ferdinand and Evelyn (Delisle) Hamel. She was the loving wife to the late William Tremblay.
She is survived by four children, Pauline (Tremblay) Rochefort and husband of Blackstone, MA, William Tremblay Jr., and wife, of Columbia, Maryland, Robert Tremblay and companion of Preston, CT, Kenneth Tremblay and wife of Manville. RI, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She spent the early years of her marriage raising her children. Later she worked in the Textile Industry as a spinner. She loved her family and taking care of her home. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling, movies, knitting and doing crossword puzzles.
Her funeral will be held Monday, July 8th at 8:15am from the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Spirit parish, Dexter St, Central Falls at 9:30am. Burial will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be Sunday from 2pm until 4pm.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 6, 2019
