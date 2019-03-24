Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
1030 Dexter St.
Central Falls, RI
View Map
Resources
CENTRAL FALLS – Theresa Masterson, 87, of Central Falls, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019. She was the wife of Roland J. Masterson.

Theresa was the mother of Michael of Cumberland, Richard and his wife Marie of North Providence, David of Central Falls, and the late Diane of Cambridge, Ohio. She was the beloved "Memere" to her twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Theresa was a supervisor of tellers at Navigant Credit Union, formerly Credit Union of Central Falls, prior to her retirement in 1996. She was a communicant for many years at Notre Dame Parish and the Holy Spirit Parish, both in Central Falls. An avid bingo player who enjoyed traveling throughout her retirement, she will always be remembered for her free loving spirit and warm smile.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, March 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave., Lincoln. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 27, at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1030 Dexter St. Memorial contributions may be made in Theresa's memory to St. Antoine's Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 25, 2019
