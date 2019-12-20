|
|
NORTH PROVIDENCE - Theresa Y. Fontaine 96, passed away December 19, 2019 at the Golden Crest Nursing Center in North Providence. She was the wife of the late Ernest J. Fontaine.
Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Adelard and Marie Anna Brodeur.
She was employed as a Bobbin Cleaner for the former Greenhalgh Mills of Pawtucket, retiring in 1984.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Monday December 23, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. from the Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son 1042 Newport Avenue Pawtucket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. in St. Marys Church Pine Street Pawtucket. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling Hours will be held Sunday December 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home.
To visit on-line Guest Book and to leave a condolence message please go to www.darlingtonheroux.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Dec. 21, 2019