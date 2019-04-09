PAWTUCKET - Therese Batalon, 92, passed on April 7th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Deacon Raymond Batalon. They would have been married 70 years in September. Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Ida (Deschene) Philibert.

Therese resided in Pawtucket for over 60 years. She was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Edward Church, former member of the 3rd Order of Isabelle and former member of the St. Edward Church Choir.

Besides her husband she is survived by her children Suzanne Nicholson and husband Thomas, Michele Thomas, Paul Batalon and wife Sue, Mark Batalon, John Batalon and wife Michelle; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson Ryan Batalon and 4 siblings.

Her funeral will begin Friday April 12th at 8:45am at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church, 103 Pine St., Pawtucket, at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, 359 Daggett Ave., Pawtucket. Calling hours will be Thursday, April 11th from 5 7pm. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to Development Office, Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary