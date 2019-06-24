PAWTUCKET - Therese McQuesten, 84, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Richard McQuesten for 65 years. Born in Pawtucket, where she was a lifelong resident, she was the daughter of the late Aime and Laurette (Ferland) Trudeau.

She is survived by her children, Daniel McQuesten (Mary) of Virginia Beach, VA., Lorna Merritt (James) of Naples, FL., Nancy Sulham (Nathan) of Orange, MA., Bruce McQuesten (Joanne) of Lincoln, RI, Thomas McQuesten (Laura) of Exeter, RI, and Scott McQuesten (Pamela) of Saunderstown, RI. She also lives a sister, Janet Winters, two brothers, George and Robert Trudeau. She leaves her cherished grandchildren Jodi, Jason, Brent, Erica, Heather, Brad, Tonya, Jennifer, Joshua, Kimberly, Andrew, Zachary, Nicholas, Douglas, Mandi, Ian, Sarah, Casey and Cathryn and 24 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Rita Doyle and Rene Trudeau.

Her funeral will be held Friday, June 28th at 8:30am from the Keefe Funeral Home Five Higginson Ave, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa Church, Baltic Ave, South Attleboro at 10am. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket, relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5pm until 8pm. Keefe Funeral Home, Lincoln, RI

