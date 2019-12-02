|
|
LINCOLN - Thomas Craig, 86, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Jean R. (Laurie) Craig.
Born in Glasgow, Scotland, a son of the late Thomas and Agnes
(Murdoch) Craig, he had lived in Scotland for 34 years before coming to the United States. He settled in Pawtucket where he lived for 30 years before moving to Lincoln where he resided for the past 20 years.
Mr. Craig was a Marine Engineer in Scotland. After coming to the United States, he held various positions including a Production Engineer for Nyman Manufacturing Company in Rumford for many years.
He was an Engineering Officer in the British Merchant Marine. He was a life member of Lodge Kelvin Partick #1207, F. & A.M. in Glasgow, Scotland.
He was a volunteer at the former Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket for over 12 years and, more recently, he was a volunteer at Miriam Hospital in Providence. A man always willing to help his family, friends, and neighbors.
Besides his wife, he leaves his loving children, L. Crawford Craig of Lincoln and Lesley Lederer (Mark) of Saunderstown; his beloved four grandchildren; his two great grandsons; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Joan Belanger, Joseph Craig and Norman Craig.
His funeral service will be held Thursday, December 5 at 12 Noon at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. His burial will be private.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Thursday from 10 A.M. - 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Craig's memory to of RI, 2346 Post Road #202, Warwick, RI 02886 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit
www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Dec. 3, 2019