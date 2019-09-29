Home

J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
401-334-2300
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Thomas F. Donnelly


1943 - 2019
Thomas F. Donnelly Obituary
CUMBERLAND - Thomas F. Donnelly, 75, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, after a brief illness, in the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. Tom was a beloved husband, father, poppy, and friend.

Tom was born on Nov. 8, 1943, to the late Emma (Lavin) Donnelly and Christopher Donnelly.

Before retirement, he worked as a custodian for the Cumberland School Department and as a warehouse manager at Ann & Hope for more than 30 years.

Tom is survived by his wife Nancy (LaFleur) Donnelly, they were married for 51 years; his sons Robert Donnelly, Brian Donnelly and his daughter Wendy (Donnelly) Sandrowski and her husband Mark all of Cumberland; one brother William Donnelly and his wife Ann of Cumberland; his grandchildren Nicholas Donnelly, Kyle Donnelly, Jason Donnelly, Andrew Donnelly, Timothy Donnelly and Anna Sandrowski; two great-grandchildren Rory Donnelly and Brayden Donnelly.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Tom's Life Celebration beginning with Visiting Hours on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and continuing on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Prayer Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 1085 North Main Street Providence, RI 02904.

Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 30, 2019
