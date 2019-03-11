PAWTUCKET - Hayes, Timothy J, 83, a lifelong resident of Pawtucket passed away on Thursday March 7th, with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Mary T. (Gardner) Hayes and son of the late Timothy J. Hayes Sr. and Maude J (Murtha) Hayes.

Tim was a U.S. Army veteran. He served on the City of Pawtucket Fire Department for 32 years, retiring in 1992 at the rank of lieutenant.

In addition to his wife he was preceded by his sisters Helen Russell and Catherine Carvalho and a brother Raymond Hayes.

He survived by his four sons, Timothy Jr. and his wife Deborah of Dracut, MA., Mark and his wife Karen of Enterprise, Alabama, Russell and his wife Micki of Newport and Christopher and his wife Brigitta of Middletown, and his sister Mary Swift of Providence. He also leaves 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

His funeral, with military honors, will be held Thursday March 14th at 8:45am from the Keefe Funeral Home Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, Pine St., Pawtucket at 10:00am. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday March 13th from 4-7 pm.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904