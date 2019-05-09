Home

Tina-Marie (Brousseau) Sullivan Obituary
SMITHFIELD - Tina-Marie Sullivan, 51, of Smithfield, passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of Keith and loving mother of Patrick and Katie. She was born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Edmund and Florence (Bourassa) Brousseau. She was the sister of Carol (Fortin), Robert, Kenneth and the late Ronald, Richard and Russell.
Tina was the Executive Director of the Central Falls Housing Authority and was dedicated to serving the community in which she was raised. She was recently recognized as a YWCA Rhode Island Women of Achievement for her accomplishments in the area of affordable housing. She was always the first to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She quietly organized many fundraisers and collections for those who had fallen on hard times. She has left her mark on our little corner of the world.
She will be dearly missed by all who loved her including her best friends, mother-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, and her many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, May 14th at 8:30am from Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave, Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Michaels Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery. Calling hours Monday from 5:00pm-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be sent to Central Falls Alumni Association, PO Box 6731, Central Falls, RI 02863. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 10, 2019
