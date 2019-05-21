Home

Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Paul II Parish Church
697 Central Avenue
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
PAWTUCKET - Mariani, Victor P., 95, of Saratoga Avenue, Pawtucket, passed away on May 20, 2019. Victor was the beloved husband to the late Doris (Chamberlain) Mariani.
The funeral for Mr. Mariani will be Saturday at 9:00 AM from the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Paul II Parish Church, 697 Central Avenue, Pawtucket at 10:00 AM. His burial will be with full Military Honors, in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket. The calling hours for Mr. Mariani will be Friday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the funeral home. For the full obituary and online condolences please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 22, 2019
