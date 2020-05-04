PAWTUCKET - Victoria Mennatian (born July 4, 1918) passed away at the age of 101 on May 4, 2020. A longtime resident of Pawtucket, she lived at Hallworth House in Providence for the past thirteen years.Born on Independence Day, Vicky was a self-sufficient, tenacious woman who loved animals, was kind to the neighborhood children of Bloomfield Street and didn't suffer fools. A longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Pawtucket, she worked as a bookkeeper for Lorraine Mill Outlet and Teknor Apex. In her later days, Vicky found true care and friendship with the staff at Hallworth House.Vicky was predeceased by her mother and father, Zarvae and Leon Mennatian, and her three sisters Mary Martiesian, June Aharonian and May Mennatian. She is survived by her niece Paula Martiesian.Burial will be private.