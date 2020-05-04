Victoria Mennatian
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAWTUCKET - Victoria Mennatian (born July 4, 1918) passed away at the age of 101 on May 4, 2020. A longtime resident of Pawtucket, she lived at Hallworth House in Providence for the past thirteen years.

Born on Independence Day, Vicky was a self-sufficient, tenacious woman who loved animals, was kind to the neighborhood children of Bloomfield Street and didn't suffer fools. A longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Pawtucket, she worked as a bookkeeper for Lorraine Mill Outlet and Teknor Apex. In her later days, Vicky found true care and friendship with the staff at Hallworth House.

Vicky was predeceased by her mother and father, Zarvae and Leon Mennatian, and her three sisters Mary Martiesian, June Aharonian and May Mennatian. She is survived by her niece Paula Martiesian.

Burial will be private.

TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved