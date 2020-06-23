LEESBURG, VA - Viola Constance (Audette) Wilson, 89, passed peacefully on June 21, 2020 in Leesburg, Virginia.



She was the loving wife of the late James E. Wilson. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Eva (Denault) Audette.



Mrs. Wilson worked in accounting functions at New York Lace Store, Woodlawn Credit Union and Brooks Drug Store.



Mrs. Wilson was an avid bowler, bingo player, and liked to join her friend at Foxwoods. She was also involved with the Notre Dame Auxiliary.



She is survived her sister, Sister Muriel Audette of Marlboro; son Edward Wilson of Gordonsville, VA; son John Wilson and his wife Carol of Moneta, VA; daughter Janet McGuire and her husband Gary of Fairfax, VA. She also leaves four grandchildren, Chris, Jenna, Daniel, and Caitlin, two great-grandchildren, Noah and Aiden, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Yvette (Audette) Arnold.



Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours from 2:00 - 4:00pm on Sunday, June 28th at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited to Catholic Funeral Service at Keefe Funeral Home on Monday, June 29th at 10:00am followed by burial at Notre Dame Cemetery on Daggett Ave in Pawtucket.

