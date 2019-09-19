Home

Virginia Trahan
Virginia A. (Saback) Trahan Obituary
DAYVILLE, CT - Virginia A. (Saback) Trahan, 90, formerly of Pawtucket and Smithfield, passed away at home with family by her side on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Lionel C. Trahan, Sr. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Emily (Ayick) Saback.
Virginia worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs, Davis Park, Providence, for many years and retired in December of 1989. She was a longtime member of St. Marys Antiochian Orthodox Church, High St., Pawtucket, where she was a member of the choir and a past-vice president and secretary of the Ladies Society of St. Marys Church. Virginia was a member of the Syrian Orthodox Youth Organization (S.O.Y.O.), both the regional and local affiliations and held the position of Treasurer for the New England Region of Churches for ten years. She was also the past-president and secretary of the Arab American Organization of Rhode Island, member of AARP, Jacques Cartier Society and former member of the Rhode Island Kidney foundation.
Virginia leaves five children, Richard Trahan and his wife, Lisa, of Seekonk, Lionel Trahan, Jr. and his wife, Lenka, of Glocester, RI, Diane Amaral and her husband, Michael, Sr., of Dayville, CT, Ronald Trahan and his wife, Chrissy and Karen Trahan all in Florida; two siblings, Victoria Hammond of Pawtucket and Loris Pimental of Seekonk; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Josephine Kasiulewicz and Gabriel Saback.
Virginias funeral and burial will be private. Flowers and calling hours are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to St. Marys Antiochian Orthodox Church, 249 High St., Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI. For online condolences: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 20, 2019
