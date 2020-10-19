SEEKONK, MA - Virginia "Ginger" M. Bray of Seekonk, MA, 72, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on October 10, 2020 after enduring a lengthy battle with COPD. She was born August 2, 1948 in Attleboro, MA - the youngest daughter of John W. Lee and Virginia "Ginny" (James) Lee.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas A. Bray. Ginger is survived by her daughter, Tam (Bray) Atwood, her husband Thomas of Burlington, MA and her adored granddaughter Camden. In addition, she is also survived by her son, Sean and his wife Nancy of Fitchburg, MA.
Prior to her illness, Ginger was an amazing roller-skater, a talent she passed on to her granddaughter. Always up for a cup of tea, she enjoyed catching up on the news of the day and listening to her favorite singer, Neil Diamond. Fierce like her red hair, she was a confidant and cheerleader for her family, the keeper of secrets and a sound voice of advice and reason. She loved spoiling her grand-dogs, Auggie & Cannoli, particularly by sneaking them cookies whenever she could.
The family will be having a private interment. Those who wish to remember Ginger may make gifts to The Special Olympics
Massachusetts (https://www.specialolympics ma.org/
).