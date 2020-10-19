1/1
Virginia M. "Ginger" Bray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEEKONK, MA - Virginia "Ginger" M. Bray of Seekonk, MA, 72, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on October 10, 2020 after enduring a lengthy battle with COPD. She was born August 2, 1948 in Attleboro, MA - the youngest daughter of John W. Lee and Virginia "Ginny" (James) Lee.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas A. Bray. Ginger is survived by her daughter, Tam (Bray) Atwood, her husband Thomas of Burlington, MA and her adored granddaughter Camden. In addition, she is also survived by her son, Sean and his wife Nancy of Fitchburg, MA.

Prior to her illness, Ginger was an amazing roller-skater, a talent she passed on to her granddaughter. Always up for a cup of tea, she enjoyed catching up on the news of the day and listening to her favorite singer, Neil Diamond. Fierce like her red hair, she was a confidant and cheerleader for her family, the keeper of secrets and a sound voice of advice and reason. She loved spoiling her grand-dogs, Auggie & Cannoli, particularly by sneaking them cookies whenever she could.

The family will be having a private interment. Those who wish to remember Ginger may make gifts to The Special Olympics Massachusetts (https://www.specialolympics ma.org/).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved