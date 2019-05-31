|
|
CENTRAL FALLS - Virginia "Lillian" Richard, 89, passed peacefully at home in
Central Falls on May 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph Arthur Richard. Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Aura (Massey) Larivee.
Virginia worked at Mt. St. Rita Health Center for 20 years. She loved life and her family.
She is survived by a son, Donald Dymek and wife Connie of Central Falls; four brothers, Raymond, Roger, Robert and Leo Larivee; two grandchildren, Michael and Jason Dymek. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Dymek; two brothers, Girard and Normand Larivee; a sister, Theresa Turcotte.
Her funeral will begin at 8:45a.m. on Tuesday, June 4th from Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 391 High St., Central Falls. Burial is private. Calling hours will be Monday from 5:00 8:00p.m. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers donations to Mount St. Rita Health Centre, Development Office, 15 Sumner Brown Road, Cumberland, RI 02864. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 1, 2019