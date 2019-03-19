PAWTUCKET - Vivian (Reilly) Sadlier, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by love on March 15, 2019. She was born on October 27, 1935 to James and Rose (Viviani) Reilly. Vivian was a lifelong resident of Pawtucket and was married for 59 years to the late Joseph Coleman Sadlier.

Vivian attended Pawtucket Schools and was valedictorian of her class at Sacred Heart High School. She also attended St. Joseph School of Nursing. Vivian was a talented artist and musician and volunteered her time teaching art at St. Mary's School in Pawtucket for many years. She and her husband worked together early in their marriage baking and decorating beautiful wedding cakes.

She is survived by her sister Hope Tyler of California. She was the devoted mother of Joan Corey (Frank), Paula Fontaine (John), Joseph Sadlier (Maria), Catherine Sadlier Ciresi (Robert) and Rachel Williams (James). She was the proud grandmother to Lara, Alexandra, Billy, Julie, Nicholas, Troy, Matthew, Zane, Viviana and Richard.

She was predeceased by her twin brother, Howard F. Reilly of Maryland. She also leaves behind many Reilly and Sadlier nieces and nephews as well as several sisters and brothers in law.

The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Pawtucket Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation for their kindness and the care they gave to Vivian while she resided with them. We also thank the staff of Beacon Hospice for surrounding her with comfort in her final months of life.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, March 23rd at 8:45am from the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church, Pine St, Pawtucket at 10am. Burial will be private in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours will be held Friday, March 22nd from 4 to 7pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the activities fund at Pawtucket Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, 70 Gill Avenue, Pawtucket RI, 02861.

Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 20, 2019