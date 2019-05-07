SEEKONK Waleria Kogut 91, passed away Monday May 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Pawel Kogut.

Born in Smegorzow, Poland she was a daughter of the late Jan and Agnieszka (Morawiec) Wegiel. She lived in Seekonk for the past 40 years.

Before retiring she was employed at the former Health-Tex Mfg. Co. of Central Falls as a Seamstress for many years.

Mrs. Kogut is survived by her loving family, three daughters, Teresa Garstka and her husband Bronislaw of Central Falls, Janina Krupka and her husband Eugniusz of Woonsocket, Anna Spano and her husband Jay of Seekonk, three sons, Charles Kogut and his wife Pelagia of Poland, Joseph Kogut and his wife Urszula of Seekonk and Chester Kogut and his wife Gabrielle also of Seekonk. She also leaves twenty one grandchildren, and twenty five great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Stanley Kogut and the grandmother of the late Nicholas Kogut and the sister of the late Genowefa Pora, Janina Tabor, Maria Trzebuniak and Czeslaw Wegiel.

The funeral for Mrs. Kogut will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church 391High Street Central Falls at 10:00 a.m. CALLING HOURS FRIDAY FROM 4:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations to St. Joseph's Church Renovation Fund would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 8, 2019