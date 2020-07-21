PAWTUCKET Walter E. "Red" Polonczak, 95, passed away Friday March 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary J. Mary Lou (Rogala) Polonczak.



Born in New Bedford, MA he was a son of the late John and Carolina (Chmura) Polonczak. He lived in Pawtucket, RI for the past 56 years and was formerly of Central Falls, RI.



Before retiring Red was employed as a Chef for the former Elsa's Lodge, Fram Corp, and Child's Restaurant.



Walter was a WWII Army Air Corp Veteran and a member of the Fierlit-Korzen A.L. Post #79 of Central Falls, RI. He and his late wife were avid Polka Dancers.



Mr. Polonczak is survived by his two loving children Janice Mc Cormack and Walter Polonczak both of Pawtucket, RI. He also leaves four grandchildren and three Great Grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Helen Allen and Stanley Polonczak.



Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Prayer Service at 10:00 a.m. Friday July 24, 2020 at Notre Dame Cemetery Chapel 359 Daggett Avenue, Pawtucket, RI.



Arrangements by Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI 02863.

