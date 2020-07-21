1/1
Walter E. "Red" Polonczak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAWTUCKET Walter E. "Red" Polonczak, 95, passed away Friday March 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary J. Mary Lou (Rogala) Polonczak.

Born in New Bedford, MA he was a son of the late John and Carolina (Chmura) Polonczak. He lived in Pawtucket, RI for the past 56 years and was formerly of Central Falls, RI.

Before retiring Red was employed as a Chef for the former Elsa's Lodge, Fram Corp, and Child's Restaurant.

Walter was a WWII Army Air Corp Veteran and a member of the Fierlit-Korzen A.L. Post #79 of Central Falls, RI. He and his late wife were avid Polka Dancers.

Mr. Polonczak is survived by his two loving children Janice Mc Cormack and Walter Polonczak both of Pawtucket, RI. He also leaves four grandchildren and three Great Grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Helen Allen and Stanley Polonczak.

Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Prayer Service at 10:00 a.m. Friday July 24, 2020 at Notre Dame Cemetery Chapel 359 Daggett Avenue, Pawtucket, RI.

Arrangements by Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI 02863.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Jul. 21 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Notre Dame Cemetery Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc.
342 High Street
Central Falls, RI 02863
(401) 722-7250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved