Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
342 High Street
Central Falls, RI 02863
(401) 722-7250
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
342 High Street
Central Falls, RI 02863
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
8:30 AM
Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
342 High Street
Central Falls, RI 02863
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
391 High Street
Central Falls, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Marszalkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter J. Marszalkowski


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter J. Marszalkowski Obituary
SOUTH ATTLEBORO, MA - Walter J. Marszalkowski 98, passed away Friday March 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Irene T. (Pyszka) Marszalkowski and the late Irene C. (Wilusz) Marszalkowski.

Born in Cumberland, RI he was a son of the late Adam and Agnes (Kulik) Marszalkowski. He lived in South Attleboro, MA for the past 33 years.

Before retiring Walter owned and operated the former Marshall Sand & Gravel Co. of Cumberland, RI.

Beside his wife Walter is survived by three brothers, Louis Marszalkowski and his wife Jeanne of Cumberland, RI, Stephen Marszalkowski and his wife Frances also of Cumberland, RI and Frank Marszalkowski of Florida, nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Elizabeth Boucher, Sophie Olenski, Joseph, Adam, Stanley, Theodore, Michael Marszalkowski and Peter Marsh.

His funeral will be held Friday March 13, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, 391 High Street, Central Falls, RI at 10:00 a.m. Calling Hours Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -