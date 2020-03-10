|
|
SOUTH ATTLEBORO, MA - Walter J. Marszalkowski 98, passed away Friday March 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Irene T. (Pyszka) Marszalkowski and the late Irene C. (Wilusz) Marszalkowski.
Born in Cumberland, RI he was a son of the late Adam and Agnes (Kulik) Marszalkowski. He lived in South Attleboro, MA for the past 33 years.
Before retiring Walter owned and operated the former Marshall Sand & Gravel Co. of Cumberland, RI.
Beside his wife Walter is survived by three brothers, Louis Marszalkowski and his wife Jeanne of Cumberland, RI, Stephen Marszalkowski and his wife Frances also of Cumberland, RI and Frank Marszalkowski of Florida, nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Elizabeth Boucher, Sophie Olenski, Joseph, Adam, Stanley, Theodore, Michael Marszalkowski and Peter Marsh.
His funeral will be held Friday March 13, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, 391 High Street, Central Falls, RI at 10:00 a.m. Calling Hours Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 11, 2020