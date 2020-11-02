1/1
Walter O. Dean Jr.
PAWTUCKET - Walter O. Dean, Jr., 89, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Frances J. (Rogers) Dean. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Walter O., Sr. and Clara Yvonne (Bessette) Dean.

Walter was a Korean War U.S. Army veteran. He was employed at American Insulated Wire for thirty years and later worked at RF Simmons Co., Attleboro, Gentry Inc., East Providence and retired from LeDor Jewelry, Plainville. Walter enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending time in Newport, on Sundays with his family.

He leaves two daughters, Joyce Brady and her late husband, William, of Sterling, CT and Nancy Thibeault and her husband, Brian, of Attleboro; a granddaughter, Melanie Thibeault of Rumford; two siblings, Beverly A. Lazarz and James F. Dean both of New Hampshire and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Robert H. Dean.

The family extends their sincere and deep appreciation to the caring doctors, nurses and staff at Briarcliffe Gardens, Johnston for their compassionate care over the past year.

Services followed by interment at Notre Dame Cemetery will be private. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted.

Memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 would be appreciated. For online condolences please visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in Pawtucket Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
