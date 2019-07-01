|
CENTRAL FALLS - Warren C. Cherry, 75, passed on June 26th at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Constance (Lafayette) Cherry.
Besides his wife he is survived by three children, Christopher Cherry, Warren Cherry III and Candace Cherry, three grandchildren, Jenna, Nicholas and Andrew Cherry, and a brother, David Cherry.
A funeral service will be held Monday at a time and place to be announced followed by burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery and Arboretum.
Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 30th from 2pm until 4pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 29, 2019