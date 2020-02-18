|
Wayne E. Facteau, Sr., 69, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joyce A. (Rec) Facteau for forty-eight years.
A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Robert L. and Anna (Messier) Facteau.
Wayne was a sales representative for the DeBlois Oil Company, now Petro for thirty-four years until retiring in 2015, and was a member of the Tri-Boro Corvette Club.
Besides his wife, he leaves a son, Wayne E. Facteau, Jr. and his wife, Heather; a daughter, Jennifer A. Facteau and her husband, Roy Chernikoff; five grandchildren, Zac, Aubrey, Brody, Josh and Sara and a brother, Robert Facteau and his wife, Pearl.
VISITATION will begin Friday at 1 p.m. followed by Services at 3 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 19, 2020