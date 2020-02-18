Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Wayne Facteau
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Ave.
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Ave.
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Facteau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne E. Facteau Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne E. Facteau Sr. Obituary
Wayne E. Facteau, Sr., 69, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joyce A. (Rec) Facteau for forty-eight years.
A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Robert L. and Anna (Messier) Facteau.
Wayne was a sales representative for the DeBlois Oil Company, now Petro for thirty-four years until retiring in 2015, and was a member of the Tri-Boro Corvette Club.
Besides his wife, he leaves a son, Wayne E. Facteau, Jr. and his wife, Heather; a daughter, Jennifer A. Facteau and her husband, Roy Chernikoff; five grandchildren, Zac, Aubrey, Brody, Josh and Sara and a brother, Robert Facteau and his wife, Pearl.
VISITATION will begin Friday at 1 p.m. followed by Services at 3 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -