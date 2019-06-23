|
CENTRAL FALLS – Wilfred O. Lariviere, "Willy" 81, passed on June 21. He was the husband of Barbara (Cooney) Lariviere. They have been married for 48 years.
Born in Central Falls, a son of the late Arthur and Marie-Ann (Breton) Lariviere.
He had been employed as a Dorfer by Conrad-Jarvis of Pawtucket for 53 years before retiring.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two sisters, Eileen Beaucage (Albert) of Cumberland, and Lorraine Bannon (Walter) of Central Falls, several nieces and nephews, and his cat, Black. He was the brother of the late Dolores "Lil" Dalton.
A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, June 30, at 1 p.m. in the American Legion, Post 14, 695 Broad St, Cumberland, RI 02864. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Parking Lot Restoration Fund for Post 14.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 24, 2019