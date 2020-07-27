1/1
William "02860" Borowick Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAWTUCKET - William Borowick Jr., 73, passed away Thursday July 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Rosemary D. (Ross) Borowick.

Born in Central Falls, RI he was a son of the late William and Helen M. (Paranick) Borowick Sr. He lived in Pawtucket, RI most of his life.

Before retiring Bill was employed as a Mail Processor for the U.S. Postal Service for many years. He worked in the Providence, RI Post Office.

Bill was a Vietnam Veteran serving as a Seaman in the U.S. Navy, and a member of the American Postal Workers Union.

Mr. Borowick is survived by his loving family, two Daughters Holly E. Scott and husband Jeremy of Cumberland, RI, Christina M. Foppema and husband Sebastiaan also of Cumberland, RI and one son William Borowick III of Pawtucket, RI, two brothers Michael Borowick of East Providence, RI and Timothy Borowick of Warwick, RI and four cherished grand-children. He was the brother of the late Maryann Lemieux.

A Private Funeral with Military Honors was held Monday July 27, 2020.

Arrangements by Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc.
342 High Street
Central Falls, RI 02863
(401) 722-7250
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved