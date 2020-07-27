PAWTUCKET - William Borowick Jr., 73, passed away Thursday July 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Rosemary D. (Ross) Borowick.



Born in Central Falls, RI he was a son of the late William and Helen M. (Paranick) Borowick Sr. He lived in Pawtucket, RI most of his life.



Before retiring Bill was employed as a Mail Processor for the U.S. Postal Service for many years. He worked in the Providence, RI Post Office.



Bill was a Vietnam Veteran serving as a Seaman in the U.S. Navy, and a member of the American Postal Workers Union.



Mr. Borowick is survived by his loving family, two Daughters Holly E. Scott and husband Jeremy of Cumberland, RI, Christina M. Foppema and husband Sebastiaan also of Cumberland, RI and one son William Borowick III of Pawtucket, RI, two brothers Michael Borowick of East Providence, RI and Timothy Borowick of Warwick, RI and four cherished grand-children. He was the brother of the late Maryann Lemieux.



A Private Funeral with Military Honors was held Monday July 27, 2020.



Arrangements by Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home.

